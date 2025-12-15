Rob Reiner’s son Nick ‘booked for murder’ after parents’ deaths
- Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and “booked for murder” after his parents were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home, according to police.
- The bodies of Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were discovered Sunday, reportedly by their daughter Romy.
- “We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday, adding, “He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail.”
- Nick Reiner has spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction and homelessness and he and his father collaborated on a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, Being Charlie, that detailed elements of their relationship and experience.
- “We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way,” Rob Reiner told the AP. “It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”