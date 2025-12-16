Rob Reiner’s son Nick faces two murder charges and a ‘special allegation’
- Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his arrest in the deaths of his parents, police say.
- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges Tuesday after Nick’s parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday.
- “The charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife,” Hochman said.
- Nick Reiner has not yet been medically cleared to be transferred to jail but will appear in court and enter a plea when he is cleared.
- The accused killer faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, though Hochman said no decision has been made on the death penalty.