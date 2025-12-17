Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conflicting reports emerge of Nick Reiner’s behavior at celeb holiday party

Nick Reiner's attorney describes 'complex and serious issues' in case
  • Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, was reportedly living in a guesthouse on their property, and his family is said to have had growing concerns about his mental health.
  • He attended a holiday party with his parents at Conan O'Brien's home, where numerous Hollywood celebrities were present.
  • An account in The Wall Street Journal suggests Nick Reiner was asked to leave the party after disturbing guests, including comedian Bill Hader, by asking strange questions and if they were famous.
  • A party guest, who remained anonymous, told the New York Times that Rob Reiner told his son off for his “inappropriate” behavior at the party.
  • However, another source later suggested that the intensity of the argument between Rob Reiner and his son may have been exaggerated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in