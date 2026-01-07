Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rob Reiner’s son to enter plea over parents’ killings

Nick Reiner's attorney describes 'complex and serious issues' in case
  • Nick Reiner, son of acclaimed film director Rob Reiner, is scheduled for arraignment and to enter a plea on Wednesday regarding the killing of his parents.
  • His parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were discovered dead with multiple sharp force injuries in their Brentwood home on 14 December.
  • Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested hours after the discovery and subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder, for which he has been held without bail.
  • His attorney, Alan Jackson, has not indicated the defence strategy, though a 'not guilty' plea is typical at this stage, with Nick Reiner's mental competence potentially being a factor.
  • Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty, and Nick Reiner has a public history of severe addiction and mental health problems.
