CIA’s ambitious plan to recruit Nicolas Maduro’s pilot and capture Venezuelan leader

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (The Associated Press)
  • US federal agent Edwin Lopez attempted to recruit Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's chief pilot, General Bitner Villegas, to divert Maduro's plane for his arrest.
  • The plot began in April 2024 in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez offered Villegas wealth and hero status in exchange for delivering Maduro to US authorities.
  • Maduro faces federal narco-terrorism charges and a $50 million bounty, prompting the US to pursue various strategies, including this covert operation, to apprehend him.
  • Despite Lopez's persistent efforts, including leveraging the bounty and sending a photo of their meeting, Villegas ultimately refused to cooperate and blocked further communication.
  • An ally of the anti-Maduro movement publicly exposed Villegas's meeting, leading to Maduro's plane making an unexpected return and Villegas publicly reaffirming his loyalty to the Venezuelan government.
