Rubio says US won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil
- Nicolás Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, was removed from power and arrested in a US operation, arriving in New York to face narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.
- Donald Trump initially stated the US would 'run' Venezuela following Maduro's ouster, sparking concerns about potential foreign intervention.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the US would not govern Venezuela directly but would maintain an 'oil quarantine' to press for policy changes and combat drug trafficking.
- Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were extracted from their home in Caracas and are due to make their first appearance in Manhattan's federal court.
- Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded Maduro's release, calling him the rightful leader, and was named interim president by the country's high court, while Caracas remained quiet.