Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nicolas Sarkozy lifts lid on his 20-day stay in ‘inhuman’ prison

Nicolas Sarkozy released from prison 20 days into five-year sentence
  • Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, has released a memoir titled Diary of a Prisoner, detailing his 20-day incarceration.
  • He described his time in solitary confinement at La Santé prison as a noisy, harsh “all-grey” world of “inhuman violence”.
  • Sarkozy was jailed for five years after being found guilty of criminal association related to the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign with Libyan funds, but released on appeal.
  • In the book, he recounts declining prison meals and questions the effectiveness of the justice system in reintegrating individuals into society.
  • The memoir also includes his views on managing the rise of the far right in France and his loss of trust in President Emmanuel Macron.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in