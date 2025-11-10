Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nicolas Sarkozy to walk free after just three weeks in prison for conspiracy

Related: Sarkozy receives death threats in prison as inmates vow to 'avenge Gaddafi'
  • Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, will walk free from prison on Monday after serving three weeks of a five-year sentence.
  • He was found guilty of criminal conspiracy in September for efforts to secure funding for his 2007 presidential bid from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
  • Sarkozy's release could come with conditions, including potentially wearing an electronic tag, providing bail, and regular check-ins with authorities.
  • He consistently denies wrongdoing, proclaiming his innocence during a court hearing and saying that he is fighting for the truth.
  • Sarkozy still faces an appeal trial next year over the 'Libya case' and is under separate investigation for accessory to witness tampering.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in