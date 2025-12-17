Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The demographic behind surge in nicotine pouch use

Sweet nicotine pouches more addictive than other flavours, scientists warn
  • Nicotine pouch use in the UK has surged tenfold in five years, with almost 700,000 Britons now using the products.
  • The increase is predominantly among young people aged 16 to 24, with usage in this demographic rising from 0.7 per cent in 2022 to 4 per cent in 2025.
  • Experts from Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) attribute this rise to "heavy and indiscriminate" marketing, warning against their use by children or non-smokers due to nicotine's addictive nature.
  • While considered less harmful than cigarettes, nicotine pouches are not harmless and currently lack age-of-sale restrictions, marketing controls, or caps on nicotine content.
  • The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is deemed vital to end sales to under-18s, restrict advertising, and control product features to protect young people's health.
