Shark attack at busy tourist spot leaves boy, 12, critically injured
- A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a shark attack in Sydney Harbour, leading to police warnings for people to avoid swimming in the area.
- The boy was bitten on Sunday afternoon near Shark Beach at Nielsen Park and remains in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
- His friends bravely pulled him from the water, and police officers applied tourniquets and performed CPR, which authorities described as a 'textbook recovery'.
- Police and fisheries officials believe heavy rain and murky, low-visibility water created a 'perfect storm' for the attack, likely by a bull shark.
- Two further shark incidents occurred across Sydney beaches within 24 hours, involving an 11-year-old boy whose surfboard was bitten and a man critically injured at Manly Beach.