Nigel Farage goes on bizarre ‘Bernard Manning’ rant as he responds to racism claims
- Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, launched a bizarre rant at journalists, repeatedly shouting the name of controversial comedian Bernard Manning.
- The outburst followed questions regarding allegations that Farage racially abused a schoolmate during his time at Dulwich College.
- Farage accused the BBC of 'double standards' and hypocrisy, citing its broadcast of shows featuring blackface, homophobia, and Bernard Manning in the 1970s and 80s.
- A former schoolmate, Peter Ettedgui, alleges Farage made antisemitic remarks, including 'Hitler was right' and 'gas them', claims Farage initially described as 'banter' but later 'categorically' denied.
- Bernard Manning's nephew expressed disappointment, while Labour and the Conservatives criticised Farage's response, with Labour stating he 'can't get his story straight'.