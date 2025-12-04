Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage goes on bizarre ‘Bernard Manning’ rant as he responds to racism claims

Nigel Farage demands apology from BBC in rant over Bernard Manning
  • Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, launched a bizarre rant at journalists, repeatedly shouting the name of controversial comedian Bernard Manning.
  • The outburst followed questions regarding allegations that Farage racially abused a schoolmate during his time at Dulwich College.
  • Farage accused the BBC of 'double standards' and hypocrisy, citing its broadcast of shows featuring blackface, homophobia, and Bernard Manning in the 1970s and 80s.
  • A former schoolmate, Peter Ettedgui, alleges Farage made antisemitic remarks, including 'Hitler was right' and 'gas them', claims Farage initially described as 'banter' but later 'categorically' denied.
  • Bernard Manning's nephew expressed disappointment, while Labour and the Conservatives criticised Farage's response, with Labour stating he 'can't get his story straight'.
