Nigel Farage says Chris Parry should apologise for David Lammy ‘go home’ post
- Nigel Farage has urged Reform UK mayoral candidate Chris Parry to apologise for remarks suggesting Labour MP David Lammy should 'go home' to the Caribbean.
- Parry, Reform's candidate for Hampshire and the Solent mayoralty, also questioned the loyalties of other MPs and praised the late right-wing politician Enoch Powell.
- Farage described Parry's comments as 'over the top' but defended him as 'intensely patriotic' and did not remove him as a candidate.
- David Lammy, who was born and raised in north London, has previously spoken about experiencing racism.
- Labour Party chair Anna Turley criticised Farage for failing to take action against Parry's 'racist and grossly offensive' comments.