Nigel Farage found to have breached MP’s code of conduct 17 times
- Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has been found by Daniel Greenberg, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, to have failed to declare 17 breaches in registering his financial interests on time.
- These 17 breaches relate to over £380,000 in outside earnings that Mr Farage, elected in July 2024, was late in declaring.
- Reform UK has declined to comment on the verdict, though a party source acknowledged Mr Farage's late declarations.
- The Labour Party criticised Mr Farage, stating he is distracted and neglects his duties while 'lining his pockets' through various outside jobs.
- An ally of Mr Farage highlighted that Sir Keir Starmer also admitted to eight late declarations before the general election.