Nigel Farage believes minimum wage should be cut for young people
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, suggested the minimum wage may be "too high" for younger workers, proposing either a reduction for them or an increase in the National Insurance contributions cap.
- Farage announced that Reform UK is abandoning its previous manifesto plans for substantial tax cuts, stating they are not realistic given the current state of national debt and finances.
- He also refused to commit to the triple lock on pensions, arguing it is impossible to make such projections between now and a future general election.
- The Reform leader predicted a general election by 2027, which he believes will be triggered by an "economic collapse" forcing the Chancellor into policies unacceptable to the Labour left.
- Conservative shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride criticised Reform UK's economic credibility, citing their shifting promises and alleged failure to find savings in local government.