Police investigate claims Nigel Farage misreported election campaign expenses
- Nigel Farage has been reported to the police over allegations that Reform UK falsified election expenses during his successful campaign in Clacton.
- A former aide, Richard Everett, claims Reform UK exceeded the £20,660 spending limit by failing to declare costs for items such as leaflets and office refurbishment.
- Essex Police confirmed they are assessing the allegations, which were referred to them by the Metropolitan Police.
- Both Labour and the Conservatives have urged Farage to “come clean” and called for investigations into the alleged breaches of electoral spending rules.
- Reform UK denies breaking electoral law, dismissing the claims as coming from a “disgruntled former councillor” and asserting all donations have been reported correctly.