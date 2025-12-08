Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police investigate claims Nigel Farage misreported election campaign expenses

Nigel Farage addresses Thai-based crypto billionaire's £9m donation to Reform UK
  • Nigel Farage has been reported to the police over allegations that Reform UK falsified election expenses during his successful campaign in Clacton.
  • A former aide, Richard Everett, claims Reform UK exceeded the £20,660 spending limit by failing to declare costs for items such as leaflets and office refurbishment.
  • Essex Police confirmed they are assessing the allegations, which were referred to them by the Metropolitan Police.
  • Both Labour and the Conservatives have urged Farage to “come clean” and called for investigations into the alleged breaches of electoral spending rules.
  • Reform UK denies breaking electoral law, dismissing the claims as coming from a “disgruntled former councillor” and asserting all donations have been reported correctly.
