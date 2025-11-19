Nigel Farage accused of racist and antisemitic behaviour during his time at school
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is facing allegations from former schoolmates of displaying racist and antisemitic behaviour during his time at Dulwich College.
- Accusations include making Nazi salutes, using racial slurs such as "p***" and "w**", and telling pupils of overseas heritage to "go home".
- Award-winning director Peter Ettedgui and Professor Dave Edmonds are among those who recounted specific instances of Mr Farage's alleged offensive remarks.
- Mr Farage emphatically denies the allegations, stating they are "entirely without foundation" and lack any contemporaneous evidence from nearly 50 years ago.
- Reform UK suggests these claims are a "cynical attempt to smear" the party, especially as it leads in opinion polls and Mr Farage is considered a favourite for the next prime minister.