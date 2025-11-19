Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage accused of racist and antisemitic behaviour during his time at school

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage
Reform Party leader Nigel Farage (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is facing allegations from former schoolmates of displaying racist and antisemitic behaviour during his time at Dulwich College.
  • Accusations include making Nazi salutes, using racial slurs such as "p***" and "w**", and telling pupils of overseas heritage to "go home".
  • Award-winning director Peter Ettedgui and Professor Dave Edmonds are among those who recounted specific instances of Mr Farage's alleged offensive remarks.
  • Mr Farage emphatically denies the allegations, stating they are "entirely without foundation" and lack any contemporaneous evidence from nearly 50 years ago.
  • Reform UK suggests these claims are a "cynical attempt to smear" the party, especially as it leads in opinion polls and Mr Farage is considered a favourite for the next prime minister.
