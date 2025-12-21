Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform UK under pressure to sack candidate for ‘racist’ posts

Related video: Nigel Farage demands apology from BBC in rant over Bernard Manning
  • Nigel Farage is under pressure to sack Reform UK candidate Chris Parry after he doubled down on controversial remarks about David Lammy's "loyalties" and suggested he "go home" to the Caribbean.
  • Parry, a former Royal Navy rear admiral, also described Birmingham as a "failed colony," and made derogatory comments about female colleagues and future Muslim representation in parliament.
  • Nigel Farage has stood by Parry, despite widespread condemnation, leading Labour chair Anna Turley to call for Parry's removal and for Farage to apologise for his inaction.
  • The controversy follows other incidents within Reform UK, including the removal of councillor Ian Cooper for similar comments about "foreign nationals" in Parliament, though Parry remains a candidate.
  • David Lammy has personally challenged Nigel Farage to "clean up his party and stamp out this 1950s-style hate" in response to the racist remarks.
