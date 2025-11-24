Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tories happy to play role in Reform government

Starmer calls out Farage for not condemning controversial comments from Reform MPs
  • A survey of Conservative Party members reveals a majority believe their party will need to support a Reform UK government led by Nigel Farage after the next election.
  • Almost seven in 10 Tory members surveyed think their party should help Nigel Farage into Downing Street, with 24.4 per cent favouring a coalition and 45 per cent a confidence and supply arrangement.
  • Over half (53.9 per cent) of Conservative members consider it likely or highly likely that Nigel Farage will become Prime Minister following the upcoming election.
  • These findings emerge amidst polling suggesting the Conservative Party could be reduced to just 14 seats in a general election.
  • Despite the survey, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has rejected a deal with Reform, and a Reform ally dismissed any cooperation, stating the Tory party is “dead”.
