Why Nigel Farage has been ‘reported to police’ amid expenses row
- Nigel Farage has reportedly been reported to the Metropolitan Police over allegations that Reform UK falsified election expenses during his successful Clacton campaign.
- Richard Everett, a former Reform UK councillor and campaign team member, claims the party spent more than the £20,660 limit, submitting documents to support his allegations.
- Everett alleges undeclared spending on items such as leaflets, banners, and office refurbishment, which would have pushed the campaign over the legal spending cap.
- Reform UK strongly denies breaking electoral law, dismissing Mr Everett as a "disgruntled former councillor" and stating they look forward to clearing their name.
- Both the Labour and Conservative parties have urged Mr Farage to "come clean" and called for investigations into the serious allegations.