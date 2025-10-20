Reform’s new adviser has influential ties to Trump administration
- Professor James Orr, a right-wing theologian with influential ties to Donald Trump's administration and JD Vance, has joined Reform UK as Nigel Farage’s adviser.
- Orr holds what Labour has described as “extreme” views, opposing abortion in all cases and describing asylum seekers as “invaders”.
- Opposition parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party, have condemned Reform UK, accusing it of importing “divisive and dangerous ideas” from US politics.
- Reform UK has denied that Orr's appointment signifies a shift towards an anti-abortion stance for the party, stating he joined to attract elite talent.
- Orr, though not widely known publicly, has been influential in the philosophy of the Trump administration and was described by Reform's head of policy as a “brilliant academic”.