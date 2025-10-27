Reform MP’s comments ‘ugly’ and ‘wrong’ but not racist, says Nigel Farage
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has described comments made by his MP, Sarah Pochin, as "ugly" and "wrong" after she criticised adverts for being "full of black people, full of Asian people".
- Farage stated he was "unhappy" with Ms Pochin's remarks but refrained from labelling them as racist, attributing them to "DEI madness".
- Ms Pochin, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, made the controversial statements during an appearance on TalkTV, claiming such adverts do not reflect society and that the "average white person" is not represented.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Prime Minister condemned Ms Pochin’s comments as "shocking racism", with the Prime Minister questioning Farage's leadership on the issue.
- Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp also deemed the comments "racist" and said it was right that Ms Pochin apologised, while Labour and Liberal Democrats called for further action or clarification from Farage.