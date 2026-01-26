Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage admits Suella Braverman was ‘useless’ as home secretary – here’s why

Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform
  • Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, stated that Suella Braverman was "useless" during her tenure as home secretary.
  • He attributed her perceived failure in government to the UK's continued adherence to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
  • Farage specifically criticised Ms Braverman's performance on immigration and efforts to stop small boats, describing her as "absolutely pathetic" two years ago.
  • Following Ms Braverman's defection, Farage reiterated his view that all ministers were "utterly useless" due to the ECHR's constraints.
  • He suggested that her willingness to admit past mistakes, saying "We got it wrong," is a crucial first step.
