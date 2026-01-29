Increased patrols around airport after gunfire and blasts reported
- Gunfire and loud explosions were reported near Niger's international airport in Niamey late on Wednesday, described by security sources as a "terrorist attack".
- The incident, which lasted over an hour, prompted a reinforcement of security around the airport following an internal alert about an imminent attack.
- A significant store of uranium yellowcake, estimated at around 1,000 metric tons, located at the airport for export, was confirmed to be unaffected by the attack.
- The uranium had been moved to the airport late last year after Nigerien authorities seized control of the Somair mine from a French nuclear group.
- The capital, Niamey, returned to calm on Thursday morning, though a cordoned-off zone near the airport remained heavily patrolled by defence and security forces.
