Churchgoers killed in Nigeria after Nicki Minaj begged UN to ‘defend Christians’

Worshippers pray ahead of hearing gunshots and gunmen entering the Church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, November 18, 2025, in this screengrab taken from a social media video
Worshippers pray ahead of hearing gunshots and gunmen entering the Church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, November 18, 2025, in this screengrab taken from a social media video (Social media)
  • Gunmen attacked a church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor along with some worshippers Tuesday night.
  • This attack occurred just days after 25 schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in Kebbi state, adding to Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.
  • Nigerian President Bola Tinubu postponed international trips to receive security briefings and ordered increased efforts to apprehend the assailants and rescue the abducted individuals.
  • The incidents have intensified pressure on the Nigerian government, drawing criticism from Donald Trump regarding the alleged persecution of Christians in the country.
  • Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly backed Donald Trump's claims in a UN speech Tuesday, appealing for global action to defend religious freedom and stating that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted.
In full

