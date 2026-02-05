Armed extremists kill at least 162 people in Nigeria amid ‘security crisis’
- Armed extremists killed at least 162 people during attacks on Woro and Nuku villages in Kwara state, western Nigeria, on Tuesday evening.
- A lawmaker attributed the attacks to the Lakurawa, an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State, while Amnesty International reported over 170 fatalities and noted prior warnings sent to villagers.
- The state governor characterised the incident as a 'cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells' in response to ongoing military operations in the region.
- These attacks are part of Nigeria's complex security crisis, which involves Islamic militant insurgencies and a rise in kidnappings across its north-western and north-central regions.
- The United States has deployed military officers to Nigeria and conducted airstrikes against IS-affiliated militants in December as part of its efforts to address the security situation.
