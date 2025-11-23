Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

50 of 303 schoolchildren abducted from school in Nigeria escape captivity

In this photo released by Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walk past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
In this photo released by Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walk past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
  • 50 of 303 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's School in Niger state, Nigeria, have managed to escape captivity.
  • The children, aged between 10 and 18, made individual escapes between Friday and Saturday after gunmen attacked the Catholic institution.
  • 253 schoolchildren and 12 teachers remain held by their kidnappers, with no group yet claiming responsibility for the abductions.
  • Authorities have deployed tactical squads and local hunters to rescue the remaining victims, and Niger state has closed all schools in response to the attack.
  • This incident is part of a wider trend of school kidnappings by armed gangs in northern Nigeria, with a similar abduction of 25 children occurring in Kebbi state four days prior.
