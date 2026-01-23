Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nearly 100 people quarantined as India rushes to contain zoonotic virus

A health worker wearing protective gear disposes biohazard waste from a Nipah virus isolation center at a goverment hospital in Kozikode, in India's southern state of Kerala on September 16, 2023
A health worker wearing protective gear disposes biohazard waste from a Nipah virus isolation center at a goverment hospital in Kozikode, in India's southern state of Kerala on September 16, 2023 (AFP/Getty)
  • Indian authorities are rushing to contain a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, where five cases have been reported and nearly 100 people placed under quarantine.
  • The confirmed cases include two nurses, a doctor, and a health staff member, with some patients in critical condition and others showing improvement.
  • Nipah virus is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization due to its epidemic potential, with no existing vaccine or treatment.
  • The virus is zoonotic, spreading between animals and people, primarily linked to certain bat species and accidental spillover through human-bat interaction, such as consuming contaminated fruit.
  • Historically, Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 in Malaysia and Singapore, and has caused numerous deaths in India's southern state of Kerala since 2018.

