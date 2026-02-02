Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three major ways Nipah virus can be transmitted

What is Nipah virus? UK health chiefs issue warning
  • An outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in India has led several Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, to introduce new screening and testing measures.
  • Nipah is a zoonotic henipavirus with a human fatality rate between 40 and 75 per cent, known to cause severe neurological symptoms such as encephalitis.
  • The virus primarily transmits from infected bats (via saliva, urine, or faeces) and through contaminated food, especially date palm products, with human-to-human transmission being less common.
  • Symptoms typically manifest within four days to three weeks and can include fever, headache, dizziness, and mental confusion; some survivors may experience relapsed encephalitis years later.
  • There is currently no vaccine or widely available treatment for Nipah virus, although a potential treatment, m102.4, is undergoing clinical trials.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in