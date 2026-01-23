Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nipah virus symptoms explained as deadly outbreak spreads in India

Nipah cases in West Bengal – People infected show influenza-like symptoms
  • India is actively containing a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, with five confirmed cases, including medical staff, leading to nearly 100 people being quarantined.
  • Nipah is a highly dangerous virus with no available vaccine or cure, and it is categorised as a high-risk pathogen by the World Health Organization.
  • The virus typically causes flu-like symptoms, respiratory problems, and severe brain inflammation (encephalitis), with a high fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 per cent.
  • Transmission primarily occurs from fruit bats to humans, often through contaminated food, and can also spread from animals to humans and through close human-to-human contact.
  • Prevention strategies focus on avoiding contact with infected bats or animals, not consuming potentially contaminated food like raw date palm sap, and practising strict hygiene to prevent person-to-person spread.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in