Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

North Korea cites US Venezuela attack after hypersonic missile test

A visitor watches North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, on Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A visitor watches North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, on Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • North Korea conducted test flights of hypersonic missiles, with Kim Jong Un emphasising the need to bolster the country's nuclear deterrent amidst rising global instability.
  • South Korea and Japan detected and condemned the multiple ballistic missile launches as destabilising provocations.
  • The tests followed the US capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, which Pyongyang cited as proof of Washington's willingness to overthrow adversarial governments.
  • Analysts suggest the Venezuela incident reinforces North Korea's conviction that ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons are crucial for deterring foreign intervention and ensuring regime survival.
  • Kim Jong Un stressed the urgency of upgrading offensive weapon systems, with North Korea aiming to showcase its military advancements ahead of an upcoming ruling party congress.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in