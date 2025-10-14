Trump administration is labelling No Kings protests as ‘Hate America’ rallies
- Administration officials and Republican allies are labelling upcoming nationwide 'No Kings' protests, scheduled for October 18, as 'Hate America' rallies.
- These officials are baselessly accusing protesters of being paid and linking them to 'Antifa' and the 'terrorist wing' of the Democratic Party.
- The president has sought legal justification to weaken protests, labelling 'Antifa' a 'domestic terrorist organization' despite warnings from First Amendment experts.
- Republican figures, including Sean Duffy and Mike Johnson, have connected the protests to the government shutdown and alleged Democratic Party influence.
- Critics warn that defining 'Antifa' as a terrorist entity could dangerously escalate the administration's actions against political dissent and perceived enemies.