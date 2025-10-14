Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration is labelling No Kings protests as ‘Hate America’ rallies

Transport Secretary makes baseless claim No Kings protesters are 'paid', 'antifa'
  • Administration officials and Republican allies are labelling upcoming nationwide 'No Kings' protests, scheduled for October 18, as 'Hate America' rallies.
  • These officials are baselessly accusing protesters of being paid and linking them to 'Antifa' and the 'terrorist wing' of the Democratic Party.
  • The president has sought legal justification to weaken protests, labelling 'Antifa' a 'domestic terrorist organization' despite warnings from First Amendment experts.
  • Republican figures, including Sean Duffy and Mike Johnson, have connected the protests to the government shutdown and alleged Democratic Party influence.
  • Critics warn that defining 'Antifa' as a terrorist entity could dangerously escalate the administration's actions against political dissent and perceived enemies.
