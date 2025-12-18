Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New photos show Noam Chomsky on Epstein’s private jet in latest release

Philosopher Noam Chomsky is seen with Jeffrey Epstein in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18
Philosopher Noam Chomsky is seen with Jeffrey Epstein in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18 (House Oversight Committee)
  • Members of Congress have published additional photographs and documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
  • The released materials include images of liberal academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky.
  • In one photo, Mr Chomsky can be seen speaking with Epstein on what appears to be the disgraced pedophile’s private jet.
  • Previously unsealed documents in 2024 revealed Epstein has arranged multiple meetings with Mr Chomsky in 2015 and 2016. Mr Chomsky was teaching at MIT, a university where Epstein had made significant donations.
  • This latest release comes as the Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to make all investigative files public, following a pressure campaign on the president.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in