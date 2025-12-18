New photos show Noam Chomsky on Epstein’s private jet in latest release
- Members of Congress have published additional photographs and documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
- The released materials include images of liberal academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky.
- In one photo, Mr Chomsky can be seen speaking with Epstein on what appears to be the disgraced pedophile’s private jet.
- Previously unsealed documents in 2024 revealed Epstein has arranged multiple meetings with Mr Chomsky in 2015 and 2016. Mr Chomsky was teaching at MIT, a university where Epstein had made significant donations.
- This latest release comes as the Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to make all investigative files public, following a pressure campaign on the president.