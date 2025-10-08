Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists get Chemistry Nobel for work on innovative materials

Richard Robson was one of three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Richard Robson was one of three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (AP)
  • Japanese scientist Susumu Kitagawa, Australia’s Richard Robson, and American professor Omar M Yaghi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
  • The three scientists were recognised for their pioneering development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
  • MOFs are innovative materials with an extraordinary capacity to absorb and contain gases, likened to Hermione Granger's enchanted handbag in the Harry Potter series for their vast internal surface area.
  • These frameworks hold significant potential for capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide and extracting water from arid desert air.
  • They could also be instrumental in separating 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) from water.
