Scientists get Chemistry Nobel for work on innovative materials
- Japanese scientist Susumu Kitagawa, Australia’s Richard Robson, and American professor Omar M Yaghi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
- The three scientists were recognised for their pioneering development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
- MOFs are innovative materials with an extraordinary capacity to absorb and contain gases, likened to Hermione Granger's enchanted handbag in the Harry Potter series for their vast internal surface area.
- These frameworks hold significant potential for capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide and extracting water from arid desert air.
- They could also be instrumental in separating 'forever chemicals' (PFAS) from water.