Police set to scrap non-crime hate incidents as new ‘common sense’ system planned

A new 'common sense' system is planned, which would only record the most serious anti-social behaviour, excluding incidents from crime databases
A new 'common sense' system is planned, which would only record the most serious anti-social behaviour, excluding incidents from crime databases (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Police chiefs are set to propose scrapping non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) to the Home Secretary next month.
  • The decision follows concerns that NCHIs undermine freedom of speech and divert police resources from tackling crime.
  • A new 'common sense' system is planned, which would only record the most serious anti-social behaviour, excluding incidents from crime databases.
  • Lord Herbert, chairman of the College of Policing, confirmed the current NCHI system would be entirely replaced.
  • The Metropolitan Police already ceased investigating NCHIs in October, a move supported by Commissioner Mark Rowley, who highlighted the 'impossible position' officers faced.
