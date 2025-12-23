Police set to scrap non-crime hate incidents as new ‘common sense’ system planned
- Police chiefs are set to propose scrapping non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) to the Home Secretary next month.
- The decision follows concerns that NCHIs undermine freedom of speech and divert police resources from tackling crime.
- A new 'common sense' system is planned, which would only record the most serious anti-social behaviour, excluding incidents from crime databases.
- Lord Herbert, chairman of the College of Policing, confirmed the current NCHI system would be entirely replaced.
- The Metropolitan Police already ceased investigating NCHIs in October, a move supported by Commissioner Mark Rowley, who highlighted the 'impossible position' officers faced.