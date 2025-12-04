British woman dies in Thailand after she was hit by an SUV
- A 75-year-old British woman died after being struck by an SUV while crossing a road in Nonthaburi, Thailand.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Bangkok, with the woman sustaining severe head and neck injuries.
- The 40-year-old driver, identified as Jarunan, has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death.
- Footage of the crash shows a white SUV travelling at speed before hitting the pedestrian, with the driver expressing shock and remorse.
- The woman and her partner had resided in Thailand for eight years and were known locally, with plans to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya.