NonUSA: The app designed to help consumers boycott US products

  • An app named NonUSA, designed to help users boycott American products, has become the top download on Denmark's App Store.
  • The app's popularity surged following threats by Donald Trump to acquire Greenland from Denmark.
  • NonUSA allows users to scan product barcodes to identify their country of origin and suggests Danish alternatives.
  • An Android version is anticipated soon, and other similar boycott-related apps are also gaining traction in Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, and Iceland.
  • This trend reflects a broader backlash against Trump's administration and his claims regarding Greenland's importance for US national security.
