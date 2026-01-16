Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Noodles & Company to close more restaurants after major cutbacks in 2025

The noodle company has been burdened by financial woes since it started trading publicly in 2013
The noodle company has been burdened by financial woes since it started trading publicly in 2013 (Google Streetview)
  • Noodles & Company, a fast-food chain with 423 locations, is planning to close an additional 30 to 35 restaurants.
  • This follows the closure of 40 sites last year, as the company aims to strengthen its brand and financial position.
  • CEO Joe Christina stated these decisions are made thoughtfully for long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.
  • The company has faced challenges maintaining its Nasdaq listing due to its share price falling below $1 on multiple occasions.
  • Noodles & Company's shares have lost 97 per cent of their value since its 2013 IPO, currently trading at $0.84.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in