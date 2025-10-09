What to expect from the nor’easter predicted to hit East Coast this weekend
- A nor'easter is predicted to hit the US East Coast from Friday into next week, bringing substantial rainfall and hazardous winds.
- Developing off the Carolinas, the storm could deliver up to 10 inches of rain, with parts of New Jersey and Southern Virginia potentially receiving more.
- Winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour are forecast for the tri-state area, posing a risk of considerable property damage, power cuts, and fallen trees.
- Significant coastal flooding is expected from Thursday through the weekend, intensified by “king tides” and the Harvest supermoon, leading to high surf, rip currents, and erosion.
- The severe weather is likely to cause travel disruption, particularly at airports, and is anticipated to be the most impactful event of the season for some regions.