Nor’easter brings heavy rain and travel disruptions to East Coast
- A Nor'easter storm has caused significant disruption across the US East Coast, impacting states from Virginia to Maine.
- Over 500 flights were cancelled and nearly 16,000 delayed, with Boston's Logan and New York's LaGuardia airports experiencing the most severe impact.
- More than 40,000 customers across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina reported power outages.
- Governors in New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency, and the Weather Prediction Center warned of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and strong winds up to 40 miles per hour.
- The storm led to the cancellation of New York City's Columbus Day Parade and the collapse of at least eight beachfront homes in North Carolina.