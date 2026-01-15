Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS hospitals battle surge in norovirus cases as critical incidents declared

Winter norovirus numbers on the rise again
  • NHS hospitals are facing a surge in cases due to a combination of flu, norovirus, and other winter viruses, leading to significant pressures.
  • Norovirus cases in hospitals have soared by 57 per cent in a week, with 567 beds filled daily last week, marking the highest level this winter.
  • Several NHS trusts, including those in Kent, Sussex, and the Midlands, have declared critical incidents, resulting in cancelled operations and severe A&E delays.
  • Patients are experiencing 'dreadful' waiting times, with some left in waiting rooms and corridors for days, and up to two days for a bed.
  • December A&E data revealed 151,724 patients waited over 12 hours, and only 73.8 per cent were seen within four hours, falling short of the 78 per cent target for March 2026.
