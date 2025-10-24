Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chilling memorial to North Korean soldiers who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine

North Korea releases video of troops fighting in Ukraine war
  • North Korea has begun constructing a memorial in Pyongyang for its soldiers who died fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war.
  • Leader Kim Jong Un attended the groundbreaking ceremony, declaring the alliance with Russia to be at a "historic peak" and forged "at the cost of blood".
  • Kim Jong Un stated that a year had passed since North Korea dispatched combatants to Russia's Kursk region, where they reportedly fought against "neo-Nazi invaders".
  • South Korean estimates suggest North Korea supplied approximately 15,000 troops, with the British defence ministry claiming around 6,000 North Korean soldiers have died.
  • The partnership, formalised last June as a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", includes a mutual defence agreement obligating both nations to assist each other if attacked.

