These workers could lose their jobs if they don’t lose weight – here’s why
- North Sea oil workers must adhere to a new maximum weight limit of 124.7kg to be eligible for offshore flights, effective from 1 November 2026.
- The safety measure, introduced by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is crucial for rescue helicopters to safely winch workers in emergencies, accounting for the weight of rescue personnel and equipment.
- OEUK data from last year indicated that 2,277 offshore workers exceeded this new limit, with approximately 5,000 individuals potentially affected by the policy change.
- The industry body has pledged to provide support to help workers meet the weight requirement, stating that job losses would be an 'absolute worst-case scenario'.
- The Unite union has raised concerns that the policy could unfairly impact naturally larger-built individuals, even if they are otherwise fit.