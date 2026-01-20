Will the Northern Lights be visible in the UK tonight?
- The Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, was widely visible across the UK on Monday evening, extending as far south as northern Italy.
- The spectacular display was caused by heightened solar activity, specifically severe geomagnetic storms and a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).
- The Met Office confirmed the dazzling displays will potentially continue in some areas on Tuesday, but cloud and rain on Tuesday evening might hinder further viewing.
- Krista Hammond, Met Office Space Weather Manager, said that aurora sightings are possible on Tuesday evening across Scotland, perhaps also Northern Ireland and northern England, where skies are clear.
- The best viewing times are typically within an hour or two of midnight, away from light pollution, allowing eyes to adjust to darkness.