Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Where to see the Northern lights in the UK tonight – and at what time?

ISS astronaut captures stunning time lapse of Aurora borealis
  • The Met Office has issued an extreme space weather alert, forecasting strong auroras over the UK on Monday night.
  • A colossal solar flare on 18 January launched a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), which is expected to reach Earth late on Monday or early Tuesday morning.
  • This incoming CME could trigger strong geomagnetic storm conditions, potentially making the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, visible much further south than usual.
  • The exact timing of the CME's arrival and clear skies are crucial for viewing, with patchy cloud cover forecast across most of the UK for Monday evening.
  • For optimal viewing, it is recommended to find locations away from light pollution, allow eyes to adjust to the darkness, and observe within an hour or two of midnight.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in