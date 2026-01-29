‘Nuisance’ pigeons could be put on the Pill
- Norwich City Council is considering introducing contraceptives for pigeons in Norwich Market due to concerns from traders and shoppers about large flocks being a nuisance and health risk.
- The proposed method involves mixing contraceptives with grain in bird feeders to humanely control the pigeon population by making them temporarily infertile.
- It follows successful trials of the method in European cities.
- Concerns have been raised about the contraceptives potentially affecting other bird species or spreading through the food chain.
- The council is also exploring fixed penalty notices for people who persistently feed pigeons and previously trialled using a hawk named Hazel to deter the birds.
