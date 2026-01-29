Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Nuisance’ pigeons could be put on the Pill

The pigeons could be rendered temporarily infertile by eating contraceptives mixed with grain
The pigeons could be rendered temporarily infertile by eating contraceptives mixed with grain (PA Archive)
  • Norwich City Council is considering introducing contraceptives for pigeons in Norwich Market due to concerns from traders and shoppers about large flocks being a nuisance and health risk.
  • The proposed method involves mixing contraceptives with grain in bird feeders to humanely control the pigeon population by making them temporarily infertile.
  • It follows successful trials of the method in European cities.
  • Concerns have been raised about the contraceptives potentially affecting other bird species or spreading through the food chain.
  • The council is also exploring fixed penalty notices for people who persistently feed pigeons and previously trialled using a hawk named Hazel to deter the birds.
In full

