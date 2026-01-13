Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hospital trust makes plea after becoming latest to declare critical incident

Princess Kate speaks of compassion during surprise visit to NHS hospital
  • Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has declared a critical incident, citing severe and sustained pressure on its services.
  • The trust is overwhelmed by rising patient numbers, winter infections such as flu and norovirus, and staff sickness, leading to significant and unacceptable delays in A&E and on hospital wards.
  • This marks the fifth NHS trust in the last 24 hours to declare a critical incident, with others in Surrey and Kent also facing similar challenges.
  • Patients are experiencing lengthy waits, with the Queen's Medical Centre's A&E regularly seeing over 500 patients daily, despite being designed for 350.
  • The trust is appealing to the public to only attend A&E for genuine emergencies and to utilise other services like NHS 111 for less urgent health concerns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in