Major Ozempic Alzheimer’s trial fails

Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide drug, Rybelsus, failed in its Alzheimer’s trials
Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide drug, Rybelsus, failed in its Alzheimer’s trials (Ritzau Scanpix)
  • Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide drug, Rybelsus, failed to meet its primary goal in late-stage trials assessing its ability to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients.
  • The trial's failure resulted in a 10 per cent drop in Novo Nordisk's share price and represents a setback for hopes that GLP-1 medicines could expand into the Alzheimer's treatment market.
  • Rybelsus, which contains semaglutide, is currently approved solely for type 2 diabetes, similar to the company's blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.
  • Despite the Alzheimer's trial outcome, Novo Nordisk affirmed that semaglutide continues to offer benefits for individuals with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and associated comorbidities.
  • The results reinforce analyst scepticism about Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's ambitions, contrasting with other recently launched treatments from companies like Eli Lilly that have shown some success in slowing cognitive decline.
