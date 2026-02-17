How police are failing women driven to suicide by domestic abusers
- The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has urged police forces to do more to target domestic abusers who drive women to suicide, stating officers are often 'not sufficiently curious' about the circumstances.
- NPCC assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe noted that more posthumous investigations are now taking place, but forces face struggles with a lack of resources.
- The call for change follows cases like that of Kiena Dawes, 23, who died by suicide after enduring two years of controlling behaviour from her former partner, Ryan Wellings.
- New research indicates that official statistics may capture as few as 6.5 per cent of suicides linked to domestic abuse, potentially meaning up to 1,500 victims annually across the UK.
- Guidance has been updated to encourage officers to be more thorough in examining such deaths, including a review process, despite ongoing challenges within the criminal justice system.
