Audit reveals extent of NRA’s financial woes

  • The National Rifle Association (NRA) is liquidating investments and experiencing a decline in membership revenue, according to a recent financial audit.
  • The gun rights organisation sold approximately $40 million worth of investments in 2024, with membership dues falling from $61.8 million in 2023 to $51.7 million.
  • Its total net assets decreased from $22 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $16 million at the end of 2024.
  • Despite carrying over $121.4 million in liabilities, this represents an improvement from $146 million in 2023.
  • The NRA faces several ongoing legal battles, including a Supreme Court case from 2024 concerning a New York official's alleged violation of its First Amendment rights.
