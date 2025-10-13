Civilian bunker to be built under public housing complex
- South Korea's capital, Seoul, plans to construct a civilian bunker capable of withstanding nuclear, biological, or chemical attacks by 2028.
- The bunker, to be built under a public housing complex, will span 2,147 square metres and accommodate up to 1,020 people for 14 days.
- This initiative by the Seoul metropolitan government and Seoul Housing and Communities Corp is a direct response to the heightened nuclear threat from neighbouring North Korea.
- North Korea recently displayed its latest ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads to targets in South Korea or the United States.
- While South Korea has numerous bomb shelters, most are not designed to protect against nuclear, chemical, or biological attacks, making this new facility a significant development.